Deathnotices Tuesday 4th June, 2019

Mary Donohue nee Folan

16 Fairhill Road, The Claddagh. Reposing at her home this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6.30 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Mary Donohue tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Galway Hospice foundation.

Bridget Flynn nee Hughes

Glassvalley, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Mass for Bridget Flynn tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Arthritis Ireland.