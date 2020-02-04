Deathnotices Tuesday 4th February, 2020

Breedgh Holland nee O’Hagan

Oldtown, Moycullen and Northampton, UK. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Breedgh Holland tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Helen Rooney nee O’Sullivan

Kingston, Taylor’s Hill. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Helen Rooney tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Cremation service to take place in Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

Mary Downey nee Harris

Heathlawn, Killimor and Portumna Retirement Village. In her 95th year. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary Downey tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Calvary cemetery, Portumna.

Josephine Fahy nee Glynn,

Park View Drive, Tuam. Removal today to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Josephine Fahy at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Tommy O’Halloran Jnr

Cornelistrum, Rosscahill. Mass for Tommy O’Halloran Jnr this morning at 11 in Collinamuck Church. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.