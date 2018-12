Nuala Coogan nee Kelly

Dalton Drive, Salthill and formerly of Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4:30. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Nuala Coogan tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.