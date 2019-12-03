Deathnotices Tuesday 3rd December, 2019

Gerald Coen

Clogherboy, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg tomorrow Wednesday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Gerald Coen on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Killererin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Marie Maloney nee Keane

Hymany Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Marie Maloney tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to ICU, Patient Comfort Fund, Portiuncula Hospital.

Justin Shaughnessy

Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Justin Shaughnessy tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Private cremation to follow.

Winnie Coyne

Tone Ave, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Winnie Coyne tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen cemetery, Ballybrit. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

John Nicholson

Galway and late of Lissavalley, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for John Nicholson tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association.

Enda O’Brien

Sonnagh, Ahascragh and late of 28 Oak Glenn, Ballinasloe. Mass for Enda O’Brien today at 1 in St. Teresa’s Church, Killure. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.