Deathnotices Tuesday 2nd April, 2019

Michael also known as Mike Costello

Ballybroder, Loughrea and St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Jarlath’s Church, Ballyduggan. Mass for Mike Costello tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery, Loughrea.

Tess McGinley nee Cullinane

Gurrane, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at her residence today from 2 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for mass for Tess McGinley at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh new cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Crona Concannon

Woodfield, Cappagh Road, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Crona Concannon tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sarah Audley nee Faherty

Moycullen. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Wednesday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen for Mass for Sarah Audley at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Liam Dalton

Manusflynn, Belclare, Tuam and formerly of Villerstown, Co. Waterford. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of St. Patrick and St. Cuana, Corner Chapel. Mass for Liam Dalton tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Corbett

Main Street, Headford. Mass for Michael Corbett today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

John Joe Crehan

Tansy Village, Newbridge, Ballinasloe. Mass for John Joe Crehan this morning at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Killyan Graveyard Fund.