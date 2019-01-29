Deathnotices Tuesday 29th January, 2019

Helen Ronane nee Lally

Ballykilleen, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and formerly of Shanbally, Dunmore. Reposing at Cloonfad Community Centre tomorrow Wednesday from 4 until 7. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad on Thursday for mass for Helen Ronane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfad cemetery.

Michael also known as Mike Neary

11 Lough Atalia Grove, Renmore. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore for mass for Mike Neary at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Paddy Finn

Lisheenavalla, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Paddy Finn tomorrow Wednesday at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old cemetery.

Hans Kiessling

Doon East, Rosscahill. Removal from his home this morning to Killannin Church for mass for Hans Kiessling at 11. Private cremation to follow.

Mary Kate Murphy

Corrleanaugh, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. ““ Mass for Mary Kate Murphy today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.