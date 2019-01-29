Deathnotices Tuesday 29th January, 2019
Written by Reception on 29 January 2019
Helen Ronane nee Lally
Ballykilleen, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and formerly of Shanbally, Dunmore. Reposing at Cloonfad Community Centre tomorrow Wednesday from 4 until 7. Arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad on Thursday for mass for Helen Ronane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfad cemetery.
Michael also known as Mike Neary
11 Lough Atalia Grove, Renmore. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore for mass for Mike Neary at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.
Paddy Finn
Lisheenavalla, Claregalway. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Paddy Finn tomorrow Wednesday at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old cemetery.
Hans Kiessling
Doon East, Rosscahill. Removal from his home this morning to Killannin Church for mass for Hans Kiessling at 11. Private cremation to follow.
Mary Kate Murphy
Corrleanaugh, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. ““ Mass for Mary Kate Murphy today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.