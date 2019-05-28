Deathnotices Tuesday 28th May, 2019

Paul Molloy

Sheeaun, Boula, Portumna. Reposing at his residence this evening from 6 with prayers at 8. Mass for Paul Molloy tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Abbey cemetery.

Mícheál Tierney

Maunsells Road. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mícheál Tierney tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

Garret King

Bawnmore, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Garret King tomorrow Wednesday at 2. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry.

Mary Kilkenny nee Pender

Drimeyre, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Mary Kilkenny at 12. Funeral afterwards to Finnure cemetery.

Maeve Raftery nee Murphy

Mount Evans, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter & Paul’s Mortuary Chapel, Ballymacward this afternoon from 1 until 3 followed by a celebration of her life in the adjoining church. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Ballymacward.

Claire Neill

Moneymore East, Oranmore and formerly of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Claire Neill tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville cemetery, Oranmore. No mass cards, house private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

William also known as Willie Caulfield

Gloves West, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Willie Caulfield at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Jack Hough

Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe; late of USA and formerly of Greenfield, Eyrecourt. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Jack Hough tomorrow Wednesday at 11:30 in Eyrecourt Church. Funeral afterwards to Fahy cemetery.

Marian Fogarty nee Forde

St. Brigid’s Road, Portumna. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna this morning for mass for Marian Fogarty at 11. Private cremation to follow at Shannon crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired, to Galway Hospice.