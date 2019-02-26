Deathnotices Tuesday 26th February, 2019

Teresa Feehilly nee Hughes

Kilmore, Grange, Tuam. In her 98th year. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Teresa Feehilly tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Killererin.

Mary Geoghegan nee Killarney

Abbert, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Mary Geoghegan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Agnes Naughton nee Donnellan

Gowla, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Killure, Ahascragh. Reposing at The Pastoral Centre, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Agnes Naughton tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh new cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Brendan’s CNU, Ballinasloe.

Una Murray nee Flaherty

Roy, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore tomorrow Wednesday from 5 until 8. Private removal from her home on Thursday to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore for Mass for Una Murray at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.

Frank Keon

103 Tirellan Heights, Headford Road and formerly of Skinahincha, Derrygoolin, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Frank Keon tomorrow Wednesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to ICU, University Hospital, Galway.

Thomas also known as Tommy Silke

Caherhenryhoe, Loughrea and formerly of Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Mass for Tommy Silke tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killora cemetery.

Patrick Nolan

Bridgewater Court, Dominic Street and Moate, Co. Westmeath. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Augustines Church, Middle Street. Mass for Patrick Nolan tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

Teresa Kelly nee Burke

Ashlawn, Loughrea and formerly of Canteeney, Turloughmore. Mass for Teresa Kelly this morning at 11 in Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.