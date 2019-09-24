Deathnotices Tuesday 24th Sept, 2019

Mary Noone nee Burke

Cloonfane, Garrafrauns, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Garrafrauns. Mass for Mary Noone on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Addergoole cemetery.

Sally Mulhern nee Murray

Carragh Close, Knocknacarra. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Sally Mulhern tomorrow Wednesday at 12:30 in Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Funeral afterwards to Coosan cemetery, Athlone arriving at 3:30 approximately.

Seamus Farrell

Ballaghlea, Ballygar. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Newbridge this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Mass for Seamus Farrell tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killyan cemetery.

Patrick also known as Packie Hara

Main Street, Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Packie Hara tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to old cemetery, Killimor.