Deathnotices Tuesday 22nd January, 2019

Written by on 22 January 2019

Teresa Paisley nee McDonagh

O’Conaire Road, Shantalla.  Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5.  Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road.  Mass for Teresa Paisley tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Julia Walsh nee Kelly

London UK and formerly of Drumavoughane, Moycullen.  Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen.  Mass for Julia Walsh tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Doherty

Cois na Habhainn, Ballygaddy Road, Tuam and formerly of Clonmany, Co. Donegal.  Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 6.  Removal at 7 to adjoining church.  Mass for Hugh Doherty tomorrow Wednesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Claregalway cemetery.

Bríd Davoren nee Walsh

Leagaun, Moycullen.  Reposing at her son Padraic Davoren’s residence in Leagaun today from 4 until 8.  Removal tomorrow Wednesday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen for mass for Bríd Davoren at 2.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

 

