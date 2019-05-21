Deathnotices Tuesday 21st May, 2019

Austin Cazabon

Highfield Park. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Austin Cazabon tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Angela Jefford nee Kearns

St. Mary’s Road, Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Angela Jefford tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Association.

Brendan Flannery

Blackrock, Peterswell. Reposing at his home today from 5 until 8. Mass for Brendan Flannery tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Thomas’s Church, Peterswell. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Kerry Carr

Cardiff, Wales. Brother of Dr. Conor Carr, Mount Pleasant, Ballinasloe. Funeral mass for Kerry Carr this morning at 11 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Private cremation to follow. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Mary Harte nee Noonan

Woodford. Mass for Mary Harte today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.