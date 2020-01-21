Deathnotices Tuesday 21st January, 2020

Winifred also known as Ciss Connaire

Brackernagh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Ciss Connaire at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery.

Patrick also known as Paddy Naughton

Ochilmore, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Paddy Naughton tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in Laurencetown Church. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.

Hilda Tynan nee Mellett

Sea Road. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Hilda Tynan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Joe Steve Ó Neachtain

Cré Dhubh, An Spidéal, Connemara. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin today from 4 until 7. Mass for Joe Steve Ó Neachtain tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery, Inverin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Maureen McDonough nee McCarten

Toureen, Bealadangan, Connemara and formerly of Boston, USA. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Mass for Maureen McDonough tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in Carraroe Church. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Paddy Mulhall

Michael Collins Road, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Paddy Mulhall tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to ICU, University Hospital, Galway.

Tom also known as Tom Joe Guilfoyle

Woodview Terrace, Woodford and late of Cricklewood, London. . Mass for Tom Joe Guilfoyle this afternoon at 1 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Walter also known as Wally Morgan

Mount Carmel Crescent, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Wally Morgan at 12. Private cremation to follow. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.