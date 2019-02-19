Deathnotices Tuesday 19th February, 2019

Paddy Creavin

Cregal Art, Monivea Road. Reposing at Cregal Art, Monivea Road this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Paddy Creavin tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Kindles

Ballinlough, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Patrick Kindles tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Jim McInerney

Garryland, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Tierneven. Mass for Jim McInerney tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh cemetery.

Matt Kiernan

Merlin Gate and formerly of Kilnaleck, Co. Cavan. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street for mass for Matt Kiernan at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville cemetery, Oranmore. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or Irish Cancer Society.

Seán Lohan

Tuam; Navan Road and Monkstown, Dublin. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Blanchardstown, Dublin this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Seán Lohan tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Blanchardstown. Funeral afterwards to Mulhuddart cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Peter McVerry Trust or Simon Community or St. Vincent de Paul.

Kathleen Kelly nee Shaughnessy

Meadow Brook Court, Loughrea and formerly of Kiltartan, Gort. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan, Gort tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Kathleen Kelly at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Lena also known as Evelyn Reilly nee McAndrew

Cappagh Road, Knocknacarra. Reposing at the Cillín within Barna Church this evening from 5 until 6:30. Mass for Evelyn Reilly tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in Barna Church. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

John Quinn

Ballaghlea, Ballygar. Mass for John Quinn this morning at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to Killyan cemetery.

Mary Ruane nee Hansbury

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Ruane today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Clare Crusaders.

Raymond Flannery

Kinreask, Gurteen, Ballinasloe. Mass for Raymond Flannery today at 12 in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Ballymacward. Family flowers only, by request.

Conor Burke

Old Ballinfoyle, Headford Road. Removal to Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle this morning for mass for Conor Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Terryland Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I and Oranmore-Maree Coastal Search Unit.