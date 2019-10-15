Deathnotices Tuesday 15th October, 2019

Patricia Kelspis nee Dooley

Pennsylvania, USA and formerly of Riverside, Woodquay. Funeral has already taken place in Pennsylvania. Memorial mass for Patricia Kelspis will be held in Abbey Church, Saint Francis Street tomorrow Wednesday at 10:30.

Rosaleen Kennedy nee Burbage

Maunsells Road and formerly of Birr, Co. Offaly. Mass for Rosaleen Kennedy tomorrow Wednesday at 11 in St James’s Church Bushypark. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tom Burke

The Square, Clifden. Reposing at his residence today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden, for mass for Tom Burke at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Ardbear Cemetery. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital Clifden.

Mae Keaveney nee Mannion

Cloonminda, Williamstown. Reposing at Glenamaddy Community Centre this evening from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Mae Keaveney tomorrow Wednesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Creggs Road Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Veronica Higgins nee Noone

Tone Avenue, Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Veronica Higgins tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request.