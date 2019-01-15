Deathnotices Tuesday 15th January, 2019

Christina Sweeney

Ballyconneely, Connemara. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, Cellbridge, Co. Kildare today from 4 until 7. Reposing again at Parish Rooms, Ballyconneely tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Holy Family, Ballyconneely. Mass for Christina Sweeney on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballyconneely cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Bob Potter

Hurlers Cross, Newmarket On Fergus, Co. Clare. Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Shannon this evening from 6 until 7:30. Cremation will take place for Bob Potter tomorrow Wednesday at 12 at Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or Bunratty Search and Rescue.

Seán Flaherty

Castle Village, Inis Oirr, Aran Islands. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 2 with removal at 4 to Rossaveal Harbour for transfer to Inis Oirr. Mass for Seán Flaherty tomorrow Wednesday at 12:30 in Seipéal Mhuire, Inis Oirr. Funeral afterwards to Teampall Chaomháin.

Roseanne Byrne

19 Old Racecourse, Dublin Road, Tuam and formerly of Springvale House, Killererin. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Roseanne Byrne tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Killererin.

Catherine Donlon nee Leonard

Castlegar East, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 7. Mass for Catherine Donlon tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh new cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Martin Flannery (Junior)

Hardwood, Killoran, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for Martin Flannery (Junior) tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to UHG.

Michael Rochford

Ballyhugh, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Michael Rochford tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Patrick also known as Pat O’Boyle

Ashbrook, Gort and formerly of Shragraddy, Bangor Erris, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Orchard Centre, Crowe Street, Gort today from 3 until 5. Reposing again at Daly’s Funeral Home, Bangor Erris tomorrow Wednesday from 6 until 7. Removal afterwards to Church of the Sacred Heart, Bangor Erris arriving at 7:30. Mass for Pat O’Boyle on Thursday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Bangor Erris cemetery.

Kathleen McDonagh nee Walsh

Laragan, Roscahill. Reposing at An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Kathleen McDonagh tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Nora McGagh nee Purcell

Park View Drive, Tuam and late of Curramore, Headford. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Wednesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran. Mass for Nora McGagh on Thursday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killursa cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Margaret Folan nee Flaherty

Connolly Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Margaret Folan tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.