Deathnotices Tuesday 12th November, 2019

Nora Concannon nee Blake

The Meadows, Ballybrit. Reposing at her son Liam Concannon’s home in Polkeen, Castlegar tomorrow wednesday from 4 until 7. Removal on Thursday to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane for mass for Nora Concannon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Micheál Lally

Ard Aoibhinn, Castlegar and formerly of Fairhill, Claddagh. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh for mass for Micheál Lally at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Brother Alphonsus McGrath

Christian Brothers, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of CBC, Cork and Monivea. Reposing at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket on Fergus this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Ennis followed by evening prayers. Mass for Brother Alphonsus McGrath tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Monivea cemetery.

Mary Bane nee Martyn

Keernaun, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford his evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Mary Bane tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.