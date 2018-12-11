Deathnotices Tuesday 11th Dec, 2018

Michael Lyons and his wife Kathleen nee Flannagan

Shanbally, Craughwell and formerly of Ardboly, Balla, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell tomorrow Wednesday from 6 until 8. Mass for Michael and Kathleen Lyons on Thursday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funerals afterwards to Ballymore cemetery. House private on Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request.

John Tumulty

Carrowduff, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Brideswell tomorrow Wednesday from 5 until 8. Mass for John Tumulty on Thursday at 12 in St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Irish Hospice Foundation.

John Callaghan

Barna and formerly of Blackrock, Cork. Reposing at the Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church. Mass for John Callaghan tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara cemetery, Furbo. No flowers, by request.

Maura Tonge nee Higgins

Ardmore, Taylors Hill and formerly of Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo and Parnell Road, Dublin. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Maura Tonge tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kenneth also known as Kenny Greally

Athenry Road, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4:30 to 7:30. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Wednesday for mass for Kenny Greally at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.