Deathnotices Tuesday 10th December, 2019

Mary also known as Maisie Flaherty

Coolcarty, Eyrecourt. Reposing in Our Lady of Clonfert Church this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Maisie Flaherty tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery, Lawrencetown.

Deirdre Gilchrist Lyons

Rehan, Tynagh, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Deirdre Gilchrist Lyons tomorrow Wednesday at 12 in St. Lawrence’s Church, Tynagh. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. House private tomorrow Wednesday morning, by request.

Mary Frawley nee Conneely – Neville

Carraig Mor, Lackagh, Turloughmore and formerly of Dalysfort Road, Salthill. Reposing at Our Ladys Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Mary Frawley tomorrow Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Delia Manton nee Morrow

Clooncagh, Woodlawn, Athenry. Reposing at Quinns Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Marys Church, Clooncagh. Mass for Delia Manton tomorrow Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeen Kerrill Cemetery.

Yvonne Slattery nee Ferry

Coorhoor, Kilnadeema, Loughrea and formerly of Milford, Co. Donegal. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema today for mass for Yvonne Slattery at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery in Kilnadeema. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care East.