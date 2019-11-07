Deathnotices Thursday 7th November, 2019

Susan also known as Sue O’Riordan nee Rogers

Sandyvale, Headford Road and formerly of Tramore, Waterford. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Sue O’Riordan on Saturday at 11. Private cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Cunningham

Togher, Tuam. Reposing at St. Anne’s Funeral Home, Barnadearg tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Mass for Mary Cunningham on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Care, UHG.

Dr. Bridget also known as Connie Fahey

7 Kilcornan, Clarenbridge and formerly of Birmingham, England. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarenbridge Church this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Dr. Connie Fahey tomorrow Friday at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 4. Family flowers only, by request.

Edward also known as Eddie Fahy

St Martins, Ballyminogue, Scariff, Co. Clare. Reposing at Church of the Sacred Heart, Scariff this evening from 5, followed by prayers at 7. Mass for Eddie Fahy tomorrow Friday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Moynoe, Scariff. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Brendans Community Nursing Unit and Palliative Care Suite, Loughrea.

Denis also known as Denny Burke

Brackloon, Dunmore. Reposing at his residence this evening from 6 until 9. Removal tomorrow Friday to Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore for mass for Denny Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care.

Kathleen Reilly

The Waterfront. Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Kathleen Reilly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery, Loughrea. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Martin Joseph Quinn

Aberdeen, Scotland and formerly of Springlawn, Mountbellew. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Ray Moylan

Liss, Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Ray Moylan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Ability West.

Nora Collins

Grattan Park, Salthill and formerly of Farm, Williamstown. Reposing at Feeney’s Funeral Home, Williamstown this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Church of St. Thérese, Williamstown. Mass for Nora Collins tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moore cemetery, Williamstown.