Deathnotices Thursday 7th March, 2019

Margaret O’Toole nee Canney

Binn Bhán, Knocknacarra and formerly of Upper Newcastle. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Friday from 5 until 7. Mass for Margaret O’Toole on Saturday at 11 in St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Anne Campbell nee Murphy

Corofin, Co. Clare and formerly of Claregalway and Kildimo, Limerick. Reposing at Corofin Parish Church tomorrow Friday from 5 until 7. Mass for Anne Campbell on Saturday at 11 in Corofin Church. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society or Irish Kidney Association

Helen Smyth nee O’Reilly

Ballybanagher, Corofin and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Helen Smyth on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers Association.

Mary Stewart

Shantalla Road. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Mary Stewart tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards t

Mary Bridget also known as Maureen Curley nee Canney

Rusheens, Tuam. In her 96th year. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Maureen Curley tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Care for Shane.

Patrick Hurley

Knockroe, Attymon, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Kilimordaly Church. Mass for Patrick Hurley tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.