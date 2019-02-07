Deathnotices Thursday 7th February, 2019

Thomas also known as Tommy Curran

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Ashe Road, Shantalla. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Friday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Tommy Curran on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Christopher also known as Christy Daniels

Kilmeen Cross and formerly of Bride Street, Loughrea and Sutton Road, Plaistow, UK. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Christy Daniels tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Clement Bowen

John Coogan Park, Newcastle. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4:30 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road tomorrow Friday for mass for Clement Bowen at 12. Cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Claddagh Ward, UHG.

Gerry also known as Santy Broderick

Kilcrimple, Gort and Chicago. Funeral mass for Gerry Broderick tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty. Internment of ashes afterwards in Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Gort Cancer Support Centre.

Stephen Conroy

Grenwich, England and formerly of Tiernakill, Maam. Reposing at Maam Valley Community Funeral Home tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin. Mass for Stephen Conroy on Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery, Maam.

Michael Flood

Ballynalty, Ower. Funeral cortege to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib this morning for mass for Michael Flood at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Maureen Healy nee Tully

‘Chez Nous’, Donnellan Drive, Loughrea and formerly of Barrack Street, Athenry. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Maureen Healy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.