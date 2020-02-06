Deathnotices Thursday 6th February, 2020

Josephine Quinn nee Connern

Athenry Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Josephine Quinn on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam branch of M.S Society.

John Feeney,

Cleveland , England and formerly of Seanaghurrain, Spiddal. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal. Mass for John Feeney on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin.

Mary also known as May Callanan

Quansboro, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre, Killimor in the church grounds this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Quansboro Church. Mass for May Callanan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Quansboro Cemetery.

Michael also known as Mick Starr

Cloonoolia, Mountshannon, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Josephs Funeral Home, Whitegate this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to St. Caimin’s Church, Mountshannon. Mass for Mick Starr tomorrow Friday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Cloonrush Cemetery, Whitegate.

Joe Hernon

Baile Nua, Barna. Reposing at The Cillín within Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4.30 until 7.30. Mass for Joe Hernon tomorrow Friday at 12 in Barna Church. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Services.

Michael Murray

The Stepping Stones, New Inn, Ballinasloe and formerly of the Salthill Hotel. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6.30 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Michael Murray tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Athenry Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to Pieta House.

Mickey Byrne

Lamb Hill, Kilcloghans, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5 until 7. Removal afterwards to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mickey Byrne tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Micheál Higgins

‘Ronan’, Coshla, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiner’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Micheál Higgins tomorrow Friday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.