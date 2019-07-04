Deathnotices Thursday 4th July, 2019

Ann Connolly

Lackagh, Turloughmore and formerly of Ballyglass, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Ann Connolly tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery.

Christy Naessens

Cregg View, Oughterard and formerly of Landscape Gardens, Churchtown, Dublin 14. Reposing at his home in Cregg View today from 4 until 8. Funeral cortege to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard tomorrow Friday for mass for Christy Naessens at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery.

Annie Coyne Yank

Glanagimla, Leenane. Reposing at Leenane Community Centre this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Leenane. Mass for Annie Coyne Yank tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Rena Grealish nee Broderick

Carnmore Cross, Oranmore. Reposing at her home this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway for mass for Rena Grealish at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Claregalway Day Care Centre.

Seán Conneely also known as Seán Rua

London, England and formerly of Puirín, Inverin, Connemara. Arriving at Shannon Airport tomorrow Friday at 11:30. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Friday from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Knock Church, Inverin. Mass for Seán Conneely on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin.

Liz Coyle nee Howley

Rockwood, Claregalway and formerly of Collooney, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway today from 4 until 7. Mass for Liz Coyle tomorrow Friday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust and Cancer Care West.

Bridget also known as Bridie Kindregan nee Shaughnessy

Cahertubber, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Bridie Kindregan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Social Services.