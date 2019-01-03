Deathnotices Thursday 3rd January, 2019

Michael Mulkerrins

Comers Lane, Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra. Mass for Michael Mulkerrins on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Paddy Kelly

Newtown, Mountbellew and Paddy Kelly’s Newsagents, Mountbellew. Reposing at the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew. Mass for Paddy Kelly tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Mountbellew. House private, by request.

Brigid Feehan nee Nee

Ballard, Barna and formerly of Ballinafad and Leenane. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Michael’s Church, Leenane to arrive for mass for Brigid Feehan at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Denny Hession

Barnaboy, Turloughmore. Reposing at Brooklodge Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Mary Immaculate, Brooklodge, Ballyglunin. Mass for Denny Hession tomorrow Friday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Rita McGrath nee Flanagan

St. Jarlath’s Court and late of Marley, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam today from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Rita McGrath tomorrow Friday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 1:30. No flowers, by request.

Richard Pearson

Clybaun Close, Clybaun Road. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Richard Pearson tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Donor Network.

Catherine Walsh nee O’Neill

Curragh Park, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Matthew’s Church, Glanloughaun, Clontuskert today for funeral service for Catherine Walsh at 12. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.