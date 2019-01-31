Current track
Deathnotices Thursday 31st January, 2019

Written by on 31 January 2019

Ray Reilly

Glenatallin, Loughrea.  Reposing at his home tomorrow Friday from 4 until 8.  Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral on Saturday for mass for Ray Reilly at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Clostoken local cemetery.  House private on Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Sally Keady

The Nurseries, Taylors Hill and formerly of D’Alton Place, Salthill.  Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5.  Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh.  Mass for Sally Keady tomorrow Friday at 10.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Therese Glynn nee Keogh

Killoran, Ballinasloe and late of Harrow, England.  Funeral cortege arriving at Killoran Church this evening for mass at 7.  Mass for Therese Glynn tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Glynn nee Murray

Derrybrien.  Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrybrien.  Mass for Mary Glynn tomorrow Friday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s CNU Day Centre, Loughrea.

