Deathnotices Thursday 29th November, 2018

Mary Cunningham nee Hanley

Feeragh, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Mass for Mary Cunningham tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bernadette Regan nee Sheil

Doon, Kilrickle, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege will arrive to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilrickle tomorrow Friday for mass for Bernadette Regan at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Agnes Lenihan nee Kelly

Lakeview, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Agnes Lenihan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.