Deathnotices Thursday 28th November, 2019

Helen Maguire nee Ryan

Ballinalsoe and formerly of Tralee. Arriving to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe tomorrow Friday at 6.30. Mass for Helen Maguire on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Nora Walsh nee Hehir

Monivea Park, Mervue and formerly of Cookes Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to the adjoining church. Mass for Nora Walsh on Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Tommy Mullins

Beagh, Gort. Reposing at his residence today from 3 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Colmans Church, Gort tomorrow Friday for mass for Tommy Mullins at 11. Funeral afterwards to Shanaglish Cemetery. Shuttlebus service in operation from O’Gradys Bar and Restaurant, The Square, Gort. People are advised it is the only way to attend the funeral.

Gertrude also known as Gertie Casserly nee Hornibrook

Raleigh Row and formerly of Henry Street. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Gertie Casserly tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to University Hospital Galway, Stroke Unit, St. Annes Patient Comfort Fund.

Kitty Duggan nee Flaherty

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of School Road, Carnmore. In her 94th year. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room, in Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Kitty Duggan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Bushfield Nursing Home.

Mary Manning nee Moran

Attidermott, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Serenity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for Mary Manning tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Aughrim new cemetery.

Michael Hession

Laraghmore, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 5:30 to 8. Removal from his home tomorrow Friday to Brooklodge Church, Ballyglunin for mass for Michael Hession at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan cemetery. House private tonight and tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.