Deathnotices Thursday 27th February, 2020

Mary Ryan nee Murray

Ryanna, Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Ryan on Saturday at 12 in St. Michaels Church. Marys body will be donated to medical science at Trinity College, Dublin. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Albert O’Halloran

Ohio, USA and formerly of Upper Abbeygate Street. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Albert O’Halloran on Saturday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Tomás Scanlon

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Tomás Scanlon tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Marys Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Menlough. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Ability West.

John Harte

Gortecarnane, Gort. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to St. Annes Church, Shanaglish. Mass for John Harte tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Shanaglish.

Thomas also known as Tommy Lynch

Annaghdown, Corrandulla. In his 95th year. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendans Church, Annaghdown. Mass for Tommy Lynch tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery.

Mary Gavin nee Connell

Toorard, Headford. Reposing at Careys Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib for mass for Mary Gavin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moyne Cemetery. House private for family and neighbours and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Thomas also known as Tom Sheil

Nutgrove, Tynagh. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Tom Sheil tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh cemetery.

Patrick Joseph also known as PJ Bugler

Banogue, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for PJ Bugler at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery, Loughrea. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

.