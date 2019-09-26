Deathnotices Thursday 26th September, 2019

Maud Tully nee Eagle

St. Joseph’s, Slieveroe, Athenry. In her 97th year. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Friday from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Maud Tully on Saturday at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry.

Mike Nolan also known as Fingers

Cluain Fada, Headford Road and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Friday from 5:30 to 7. Cremation for Mike Nolan will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday at 12:30.

Jack Frost

Shantallow, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea for mass for Jack Frost at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery.