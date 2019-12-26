Deathnotices Thursday 26th December, 2019

Tony Cummins

Tierneevin, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Colman’s Church, Tierneevin. Mass for Tony Cummins on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Gort Cancer Support.

Very Reverend Fr. Christopher O’Byrne also known as Fr. Christy O’Byrne

Parish Priest of Laurencetown and Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Laurencetown Community Centre tomorrow Friday from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Laurencetown. Mass for Very Rev Fr. Christy O’Byrne on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining church grounds.

Mary Treacy nee Loughlin

Doogara, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Mass for Mary Treacy on Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon cemetery.

Mary Ridge

Coismegmore, Furbo and formerly of Dóirechoill, Costello, Connemara. Reposing at The Cillín within Church of Immaculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 6 to Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Mass for Mary Ridge on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Knock cemetery, Inverin.

Maureen Hogan

Carrerea, Kilconnell Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Galway Parkinsons Association.

Nancy Corson nee Sherlock

Moonbaun, Athenry and formerly of Tiaquin and Nashua, New Hampshire, USA. Reposing at Gardeners Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Friday from 6 until 7.30. Funeral cortege arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry at 11.15 on Saturday for mass for Nancy Corson at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request.

John Joe Goonan

Coolfin, Abbey, Loughrea and Portumna Retirement Village. Reposing at Dignity Chapel at Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Mass for John Joe Goonan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery.

Eileen Fahy nee Collins

Circular Road, Dangan. Reposing at her home today from 3 until 7. Mass for Eileen Fahy tomorrow Friday at 10.30 in St. James Church, Bushypark. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Thomas also known as Tommie Heneghan

Parkmore, Tuam and formerly of Kilvolan, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Mass for Tommie Heneghan tomorrow Friday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Vincent De Paul.

Peggy Glynn nee Conneely

Ballymoney, Dunmore and formerly of Galway Road, Clifden. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, Dunmore tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 8 to her home. Mass for Peggy Glynn on Saturday at 12 in the Church of our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery. House private, by request.