Deathnotices Thursday 24th October, 2019

Tommy McDonagh

Lios Na Run, Ballybane. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St Brigids Church, Ballybane. Mass for Tommy McDonagh on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private, by request.

Michael also known as Mickey Roche

Church Street, Gort. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mickey Roche tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Colmans Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Bridget King nee Dolan

New Road and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Bridget King tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Chrissy Carr nee Cusack

Georges Street, Gort and formerly of Cloone, Gort. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home, Georges Street, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Chrissy Carr tomorrow Friday at 2. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s cemetery, Gort. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Gort Social Services Centre.

David Creane

Castlepark, Ballybane. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for David Creane tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Aware.

Martin Ridge

Cuileán, Carraroe and formerly of Presentation Road. Reposing at Naoimh Maíread Funeral Home, Clynagh, Carraroe this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Martin Ridge tomorrow Friday at 12 in Carraroe Church. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Ray De Graaff

81 Ashthorn Avenue, Headford. Private cremation for Ray De Graaff today at 12 at Shannon Crematorium.

Patrick Murphy

London, England and formerly of Drimsnave, Maam. Mass for Patrick Murphy today at 11 in St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.