Deathnotices Thursday 24th January, 2019

Eileen Lally

The Square, Gort. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Gort this evening at 7. Mass for Eileen Lally tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin cemetery.

Michael Moloney

Deerpark Woods, Headford. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Headford tomorrow Friday for mass for Michael Moloney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

JJ Mulroe

Abbey Trinity, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to his home. Mass for JJ Mulroe tomorrow Friday at 12:30 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Tommy O’Loughlin

Loughnane Terrace, Mervue and formerly of Castlegar. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjacent church. Mass for Tommy O’Loughlin tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Injured Jockeys.

Colman Naughton

Plunkett Park, Ballygar. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5:30 until 7:30. Reposing again at Naomh Mairéad Funeral Home, Clynagh, Carraroe tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to Carraroe Church. Mass for Colman Naughton on Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Thomas also known as Tom Hynes

Lisduff, Craughwell; Manchester, UK and St. Brendan’s Nursing Home, Loughrea. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Roveagh Church, Clarinbridge. Mass for Tom Hynes tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary A Joyce

The Square, Clifden. Reposing at her Uncle’s residence at Seamist, Clifden today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden for mass for Mary A Joyce at 11:30. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Maureen Campbell-White nee Morgan

Pembrokeshire, Wales and formerly of Culliagh and Church Street, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Maureen Campbell-White tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Mary Kenny nee Lynskey

‘St. Anne’s’, Trust, Kilconnell, Ballinalsoe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell today from 4. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Mary Kenny tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Laszlo also known as Les Erdok

Dalgin, Milltown, Tuam and formerly of Tata, Hungary. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown. Mass for Les Erdok tomorrow Friday at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Galway.