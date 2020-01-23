Deathnotices Thursday 23rd January, 2020

Mary McDonagh

Croydon, London and formerly of O’Flaherty Road, Shantalla. Mass for Mary McDonagh tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

Bridie Egan nee McGrath

Inishnacatreer Cross, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Marys Church, Headford. Mass for Bridie Egan on Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cong Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Corrib Mask Search and Rescue.

Tom Quinn

Upper Bracknagh, Ballinasloe. In his 101st year. Reposing at Grenhams Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Tom Quinn tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Mary Kavanagh nee Collins

Ballybane, Ballyglunin. Reposing at Mannions Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bernards Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Mary Kavanagh tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. House private, by request.

Bridie Hehir nee Murray

Ardrahan and formerly of Milltown. In her 90th year. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Teresas Church, Labane. Mass for Bridie Hehir tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

John also known as Jack Hoare

Gatestown, Moylough. Mass for Jack Hoare today at 11 in St. Patricks Church, Moylough. . Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.