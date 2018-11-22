Deathnotices Thursday 22nd November, 2018

Margaret also known as Dolly Stocker

Cross Street. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Mass for Dolly Stocker on Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore.

Paul Gately

Perth, Australia and late of Westbridge, Loughrea. Mass in celebration of Paul’s life will take place in the Carmelite Abbey, Loughrea on Saturday at 12. Interment of ashes afterwards in Carmelite Abbey cemetery, Loughrea.

Mary Mannion

Lenaboy Gardens, Salthill. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4. Removal at 5:30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Mary Mannion tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary Murphy nee Cosgrove

Waterview, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Mary Murphy tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Corrib Ward, UHG.

Terry O’Brien

Walter Macken Flats, Mervue and formerly of Woodquay. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Terry O’Brien tomorrow Friday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Eugene Mannion

Masonbrook, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Friday for mass for Eugene Mannion at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, by request.