Deathnotices Thursday 21st February, 2019

Michael Heaslip

Blackrock, Salthill. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral service for Michael Heaslip tomorrow Friday at 11 in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna followed by committal service at 2 at Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Claregalway Daycare Centre, Summerfield, Claregalway.

Pauline Hargaden nee Parkinson

Pairc Na Gcaor, Moycullen and formerly of Pearse Road, Sligo. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothár Irwin, this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Pauline Hargaden tomorrow Friday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Michael F Hayes

Curry, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of O’Connell Avenue, Limerick. Removal today to Toomore Church, Foxford, Co. Mayo for mass for Michael F Hayes at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Toomore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.