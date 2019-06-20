Deathnotices Thursday 20th June, 2019

Lorraine Hughes

Lisheenaclara, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Parlour, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Mass for Lorraine Hughes tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tom Dillon

Ervilla, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh. Mass for Tom Dillon tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Bridie Tyrrell nee Murphy

Forster Street and formerly of Claregalway. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Bridie Tyrrell tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Simon Community.

Thomas also known as Tommy Greaney

Kilbeg, Headford. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from his home tomorrow Friday to Claran Church for mass for Tommy Greaney at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Carmel Quinn nee Rushe

Bishop Street, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Carmel Quinn tomorrow Friday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Christina Maloney

Chicago and late of Cross, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for Christina Maloney today at 12 in Skehanagh Church. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.