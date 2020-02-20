Deathnotices Thursday 20th February, 2020

Thomas also known as Tommy Bohan

Renmore and formerly of Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Tommy Bohan tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rinville cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Ambrose Carroll

Threadneedle Road, Salthill. Reposing at Conneelys Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill for mass for Ambrose Carroll tomorrow Friday at 11. Private Cremation ceremony at a later date. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Mary Cunniffe nee Schofield

Athenry Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Removal afterwards to her home. Mass for Mary Cunniffe tomorrow Friday at 12.30 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Monica Forde nee Fahy

Cartron, Kinvara and formerly of Tullira, Ardrahan. Reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Josephs Church, Kinvara. Mass for Monica Forde tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killina Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Maria Long

Church Street, Gort. Reposing at her residence this evening from 6 until 8:30. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Gort tomorrow Friday for mass for Maria Long at 1. Funeral afterwards to St. Colman’s cemetery, Gort. House private tomorrow Friday morning, by request.

Edward also known as Teddy Flaherty

Ard Breeda, Loughrea and formerly of Park, Athenry. Mass for Teddy Flaherty today at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Athenry New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.