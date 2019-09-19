Deathnotices Thursday 19th September, 2019

Michael Reddington

Ballinastack, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Ballinrobe tomorrow Friday from 6 until 8. Removal on Saturday to St. Joseph’s Church, Midfield, Swinford for mass for Michael Reddington at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury, Ireland.

Eamon Grealish

Carnmore Cross, Oranmore. Reposing at the family home at Carnmore Cross Eircode H91 E198 tomorrow Friday from 5 until 8. Removal on Saturday to Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway to arrive for mass for Eamon Grealish at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Claregalway Day Care Centre.

Nuala Lane nee Collins

Chapel Road, Abbeyknockmoy and Waterview, Turloughmore. Reposing at The Sacred Heart Rooms, Ryehill Church, Monivea tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Nuala Lane on Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice; Palliative Care and Irish Cancer Society.

Julie Fitzsimmons also known as Joanie O’Neill

Renmore and formerly of England and Colmcille Road, Shantalla. Mass for Julie Fitzsimmons tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Gerry Connell

Coolough, Menlo. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Coolough. Mass for Gerry Connell on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Terryland cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Broderick nee Thornton

Rhylyn, Ballintemple, Castlegar and formerly of Swinford, Co. Mayo. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5:30 until 7. Mass for Mary Broderick tomorrow Friday at 11 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Funeral afterwards to Killeen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Josephine Lydon nee Walsh

Clydagh, Moycullen and formerly of Loughwell, Moycullen. Reposing at her home in Clydagh this evening from 5 until 7:30. Removal tomorrow Friday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen for mass for Mary Josephine Lydon at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Kate Bannon nee Hynes

Ballinamana, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suimhneas in the grounds of Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Kate Bannon tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Pilgrimage Trust to Lourdes.

Patrick O’Higgins

Chestnut Close, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Patrick O’Higgins tomorrow Friday at 10. Cremation service to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.