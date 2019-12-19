Deathnotices Thursday 19th December, 2019

Michael Hyland

Mackney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Michael Hyland tomorrow Friday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 5. Family flowers only, by request.

Thomas also known as Tom Kelly

Snipe Lawn, Newcastle. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Friday to Galway Cathedral for mass for Tom Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croi.

Margaret Johnston nee Maguire

Mervue. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue tomorrow Friday from 5.30 to 7. Cremation Service will take place at Mount Jerome Victorian Chapel on Saturday at 3. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Helen MacDermott nee Lynch

Castlegar Nursing Home and formerly of Abbey Street, Ballyhaunis. Reposing at Donnellan’s Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis. Mass for Helen MacDermott tomorrow Friday at 10. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Bridie Gacquin

Currawina, Ballyforan, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan this evening from 6 until 8. Removal afterwards to St. Josephs Church, Ballyforan. Mass for Bridie Gacquin tomorrow Friday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Taughboy Cemetery.

Anthony Sexton

St. Bridget Place Upper, Prospect Hill. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Anthony Sexton tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.