Deathnotices Thursday 17th October, 2019

Sarah Moloney nee Kilkelly

Traught, Doorus, Kinvara and formerly of Towangh, Kinvara. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Kieran’s Church, Doorus, Kinvara. Mass for Sarah Moloney on Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Parkmore cemetery.

Martin Burke

Emmet Avenue, Society Street, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Martin Burke tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Patrick Doorhy

Loughgannon, Rosscahill and formerly of Boston, Ballydugan, Loughrea. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Killannin Church. Mass for Patrick Doorhy tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ballydugan cemetery.

Bridget also known as Brid Regan nee Dooley

Lissatunna, Ardrahan, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Brid Regan tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

John Hughes

12 Church View, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Mass for John Hughes today at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Private cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.