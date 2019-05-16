Deathnotices Thursday 16th May, 2019

Winnifred also known as Winnie Daniels nee Herwood

Glenrevagh, Corrandulla. Reposing at her home tomorrow Friday from 5 until 7. Removal on Saturday to St. Brendan’s Church, Corrandulla for mass for Winnie Daniels at 2. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Michael Slattery

Boula, Rossmore, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun. Mass for Michael Slattery on Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Gorthaganna cemetery.

John Monroe

Grattan Park and Monroe’s Bar, Dominick Street. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for John Monroe tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Rosabel’s Rooms, Irish Hospice Foundation.

Mary Hannon nee Whelan

Newcastle, Aughrim and Moher, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Catherine’s Church, Aughrim. Mass for Mary Hannon tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Aughrim New Cemetery.

Gerard also known as Gerry Daniels

Carraig Geal and formerly of Cottage Hill, Athenry Road, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 8. Removal afterwards to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Gerry Daniels tomorrow Friday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery, Loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cuain Mhuire.

Mary Rose Diviney

Foxtail Hill, Gort. In her 101st year. Reposing at Dolan’s Funeral Home, Shanaglish this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Mary Rose Diviney tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Frank Kelly

Wembley, Middlesex, UK and formerly of Peterswell, Gort. Mass for Frank Kelly today at 12 in Peterswell Church. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery.

Helen Murphy nee Gardiner

Lagoo, Moyglass, Loughrea. Mass for Helen Murphy today at 2 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Woodford Cemetery.

Margaret Morrissey nee O’Neill

St. Joseph’s Road, Portumna and formerly of Ballycoe House, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford and Neigham, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna this moning for mass for Margaret Morrissey at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Portumna.

Tommy Cunniffe

Aille, Loughrea and formerly of Eyrecourt. Mass for Tommy Cunniffe today at 12 in St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim. +Funeral afterwards to Kilteskil Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Home Care Team, Galway Hospice.