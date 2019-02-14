Deathnotices Thursday 14th Feb, 2019

Siobhán McDermott nee Reilly

Lissadyra, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to her home. Mass for Siobhán McDermott tomorrow Friday at 11 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Community Palliative Care.

Bridie Cooney nee Sheil

Drimkeary, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Bridie Cooney tomorrow Friday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Noel Ryan

Ballinalug, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Funeral cortege will arrive today to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tiernascragh for mass for Noel Ryan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.