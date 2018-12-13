Deathnotices Thursday 13th Dec, 2018

Pauline Flannery nee Coughlan

12 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt. Reposing at Our Lady’s Church, Clonfert tomorrow Friday from 4:30 to 7:30. Mass for Pauline Flannery on Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert cemetery.

Lilly Maloney nee Conroy

Conicare, Abbey, Loughrea. Reposing at her son Paddy Maloney’s residence in Conicare tomorrow Friday from 5 until 7:30. Private removal on Saturday to Church of the Assumption, Abbey for mass for Lilly Maloney at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Mary Theresa also known as Babby Grealish nee Corcoran

Eagle Lodge, Lydican, Oranmore and formerly of Oranbeg, Oranmore. Reposing at Sioraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to the church. Mass for Babby Grealish tomorrow Friday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice or Western Alzheimers.

Michael Lyons and his wife Kathleen nee Flannagan

Shanbally, Craughwell and formerly of Ardboly, Balla, Co. Mayo. Mass for Michael and Kathleen Lyons today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell. Funerals afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request.-