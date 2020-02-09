Deathnotices Sunday 9th February, 2020

Angela Carmel Ryan nee Quinn

Limepark, Ardrahan and formerly of Hollywood, Co. Down, London and Shragh, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monaghans Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Angela Carmel Ryan tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow Monday morning and family flowers only, by request.

Delia Riordan nee Devine

Kilchreest, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadema for mass for Delia Riordan tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Thomas Mellody

Guilka, Menlough. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Skehanagh. Mass for Thomas Mellody tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Annie Moloney nee McTigue

Caherhenryhoe, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken. Mass for Annie Moloney tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to NCBI.