Deathnotices Monday 8th April, 2019

Frances also known as Francie Larkin

Lisdeligna, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Mass for Francie Larkin tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Eileen Moran

Cartron, Ballinderreen and formerly of Minane Bridge, Co. Cork. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church Ballinderreen. Mass for Eileen Moran tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. House private and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Mary Costello nee Picker

Mulrook, Ballinderreen and formerly of Kinvara West. Mass for Mary Costello, today at 11 in St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery.

Rev. Fr. Jarlath Dolan

Los Angeles, USA and formerly of Caherlissakill, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at Sacred Heart Room adjacent to Sacred Heart Church, Rye Hill, Monivea this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to adjoining church. Mass for Fr. Jarlath Dolan tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Hugh McGahon Snr

Dun Na Mara Drive, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Hugh McGahon Snr, tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.