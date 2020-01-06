Deathnotices Monday 6th January, 2010

Kevin McGrath

Rahoon and formerly of Lisburn, Antrim. Reposing at St. Pio’s Room within Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the Church. Mass for Kevin McGrath tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Dog Search and Rescue.

Mick Coen

Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell tomorrow Tuesday from 4:30. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Mick Coen on Wednesday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Abbey cemetery, Kilconnell. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre.

Kathleen also known as Olive Dennehy

Rathgoggin Heights, Charleville, Co. Cork; Banogues, Castleblakeney and Nightengale Nursing Home, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Hawe’s Funeral Home, Charleville, Co. Cork tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 7:30. Arriving at Holy Cross Church, , Charleville on Wednesday for mass for Olive Dennehy at 2. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross cemetery.

Mary also known as May Mitchell nee McEneaney

Lisduff, Attymon, Athenry and late of Pearse Park, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 8. Arriving at St. Iomar’s Church, Killimordaly on Wednesday for mass for May Mitchell at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Michael Carter

The Small Crane. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Tuesday from 9.30. Removal at 10.30 to Jesuit Church, Sea Road for mass for Michael Carter at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

John Collins

Ruby Cottage, Luimnagh. Corrandulla. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6 until 8. Removal from his home tomorrow Tuesday to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel for mass for John Collins at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloughanover Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Kilcoona National School Playground Fund.

Tom also known as Toss Geoghegan

Cooleney East, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Josephs Centre, Killimor this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Toss Geoghegan tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Kiltormer.

Robert Cheevers

Main Street, Craughwell and formerly of Moylough. Reposing at his son John Cheevers residence in Craughwell today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Robert Cheevers at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Delia Casey

Brookdale, Headford Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of the Holy Family, Mervue this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Delia Casey tomorrow Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. Bernadettes Ward, UHG.