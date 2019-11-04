Deathnotices Monday 4th November, 2019

Sylvia Eva O’Loughlin nee Coy

St. Laurences Fields, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboys Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Sylvia Eva O’Loughlin at 11. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery.

Molly Staunton

Oghil Beg, Laurencetown. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church, Laurencetown. Mass for Molly Staunton tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Maurice P. Connolly

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Threadneedle Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Maurice P. Connolly tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in Holy Family Church, Mervue. Cremation service to follow at Shannon Crematorium at 2.

Fr. Anthony Minniter

Ballinderreen, Kilcolgan; Roo, Gort and formerly of Ballyella, Fanore, Co. Clare. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Colmans Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Fr. Anthony Minniter tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Craggagh Cemetery, Fanore, Co. Clare.

Ann Greaney

Doire Lochan East, Furbo. Mass for Ann Greaney today at 12 in Realt na Mara Church, Furbo. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Phillip Fitzmaurice

Tonragee, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis. Mass for Phillip Fitzmaurice today at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Cloonfad. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Pieta House.