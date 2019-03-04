Deathnotices Monday 4th March, 2019

Tony Dempsey

Garraun Park, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to his home. Private removal tomorrow Tuesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Tony Dempsey at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

Tommy Corbett

Kilcornan, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Tommy Corbett tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in Roveagh Church. Followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2. House strictly private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Michael also known as Mark Moran

Kilbannon, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to his home. Mass for Mark Moran tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon Cemetery. House private, by request.

John Ward

190 Baile an Choiste, Headford Road. Removal today to Church of the Assumption Athenry for mass for John Ward at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Athenry Cemetery.