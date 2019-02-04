Deathnotices Monday 4th Feb, 2019

Nuala Newell nee O’Dowd

Ballymote Lodge, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 8. Private removal from her home on Wednesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Nuala Newell at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Community Palliative Care.

Ben Long

Cappagh Road, Barna. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave today from 4 until 7. Mass for Ben Long tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in St. Ignatius Jesuit Church, Sea Road. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the CF Galway Hospital Project.

Bridie Abourayya nee Loughnane

Aylesborough, Buckinghamshire, UK and formerly of Old Galway Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving to St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea, tomorrow Tuesday at 6. Mass for Bridie Abourayya on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Angela Tierney nee Daly

Newcastle and formerly of Whitehall, Dublin. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Saint Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for Angela Tierney at 11. Cremation Service on Wednesday at Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin. House private outside of reposing times and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Liam Quirke

Renmore, Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjacent church. Mass for Liam Quirke tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Ward, University Hospital Galway.