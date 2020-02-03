Deathnotices Monday 3rd February, 2020

Josephine Fahy nee Glynn

Park View Drive, Tuam. Reposing at her home this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Josephine Fahy at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Nell Coughlan nee Keane

Gortnaglough, Kilconnell. Reposing at Sacred Heart Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7.30 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Nell Coughlan tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to ICU Portiuncula Hospital.

Tony Forde

Alloon, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Peter and Pauls Mortuary Chapel adjacent to the Church this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the church. Mass for Tony Forde tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Ballymacward.

Tommy O’Halloran Jnr

Cornelistrum, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road. Moycullen this afternoon from 4.30. Removal at 7 to Collinamuck Church. Mass for Tommy O’Halloran Jnr tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Maureen Butler

Ballinakilla, Togher, Tuam. Mass for Maureen Butler today at 12 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery.

Charles Monahan

Clonfert, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Mass for Charles Monahan this morning at 11 in St. Brendans Church, Eyrecourt. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Old Cemetery.